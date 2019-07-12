TVS launches Ethanol based bike @ Rs 1,20,000

NEW DELHI: Two and three-wheelers manufacturer TVS Motor Company here on Friday launched country’s first Ethanol based motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 at Rs 1,20,000.

The motorcycle was launched by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan.

TVS Motor Company first showcased the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Ethanol concept in Auto Expo 2018 held in Delhi. TVS Apache is the flagship brand of TVS Motor Company with over 3.5 million customers across the globe.

“We are delighted to launch the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 in the presence of Mr Gadkari who has created a roadmap for the implementation of future mobility in the country,” said Mr Srinivasan.

Mr Srinivasan further added, “Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternate fuels. TVS Motor Company believes that Ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers. This is due to the easy compatibility in transition to Ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership. TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 is a breakthrough in the two-wheeler space that will set the trend for a green future in India.”

Ethanol is domestically produced from renewable plant sources.

It is non-toxic, biodegradable, as well as safe to handle, store and transport. An oxygenated fuel that contains 35% oxygen, Ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from combustion.

Apart from this, Ethanol also helps reduce carbon monoxide emissions, particulate matter and sulphur-di-oxide.

Use of Ethanol as a fuel will also reduce dependence on the import of petroleum and increase energy security.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 sports a vibrant interplay of green graphics seamlessly woven with the ‘Ethanol’ logo.

It is equipped with a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology.

This ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and reduction in emission levels. It delivers better usable power under varied ambient conditions.

This motorcycle boasts of an impressive peak power of 21 PS @ 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm @ 7000 rpm and has an ascending top speed of 129 kmph.

Promising consistent performance coupled with a sustainable green solution, the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100 is a winner for both the rider and the environment.

This special edition would be available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka at Rs 1,20,000.

(AGENCIES)