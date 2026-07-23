Turns 57 King of Bhojpuri Cinema,

T N Ashok

Ravi Kishan turned 57, a milestone that crowns one of the most remarkable careers in Indian entertainment. Actor, producer, television personality and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan has reinvented himself repeatedly over more than three decades.

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From sleeping on Mumbai's footpaths after running away from home with just a few hundred rupees to becoming the undisputed face of Bhojpuri cinema and a respected character actor in Bollywood, his journey reads like the script of a blockbuster film.

Born Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla on July 17, 1969, in Mumbai, Ravi spent much of his childhood in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Fascinated by cinema from a young age, he reportedly left home as a teenager to pursue acting in Mumbai. His early years were marked by hardship, with bit roles in Hindi films and television before persistence finally paid off.

The King of Bhojpuri Cinema. Although Ravi Kishan began his career in Hindi films in the early 1990s, destiny had a different script. It was Bhojpuri cinema that transformed him into a superstar. By the early 2000s, the Bhojpuri film industry was witnessing a renaissance, and Ravi Kishan emerged as its biggest crowd-puller. His earthy dialogue delivery, expressive acting, comic timing and larger-than-life screen presence resonated with audiences across eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and among Bhojpuri-speaking communities worldwide.

Among his biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters are Saiyan Hamar, Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoi, Dulha Milal Dildar, Devra Bada Satawela, Ganga, Pratigya, Rakhwala, Bhoomiputra, Balidaan and Dharam Veer. Several of these films became box-office sensations and helped revive an industry that had struggled through the 1990s.

His popularity extends far beyond India. Ravi Kishan enjoys a devoted following among the Bhojpuri diaspora in Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Nepal, the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, where Bhojpuri-speaking communities continue to celebrate his films.

Every superstar is remembered for memorable screen pairings, and Ravi Kishan has shared the screen with virtually every major Bhojpuri heroine.

His most successful collaborations include Rani Chatterjee, Pakhi Hegde, Nagma, Monalisa (Antara Biswas), Anjana Singh, Rinku Ghosh, Gunjan Pant, Madhu Sharma, Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani. These pairings defined Bhojpuri commercial cinema during its golden period in the 2000s and early 2010s. Unlike many stars confined to one industry, Ravi effortlessly crossed language barriers.

Hindi cinema initially gave Ravi Kishan only supporting roles, but he made every appearance memorable. His filmography includes Pitambar, Tere Naam, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Raavan, Tanu Weds Manu, Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Mukkabaaz, Batla House, Mission Raniganj, Laapata Ladies, Singham Again, Daaku Maharaaj, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhamaal 4 and several upcoming projects.

In Bollywood, Ravi has shared screen space with nearly every leading actress of the past two decades, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Bipasha Basu, Radhika Apte, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nitanshi Goel and many others.

He is rarely cast as the conventional romantic hero. Instead, directors value him for portraying powerful politicians, police officers, lawyers, gangsters, village strongmen, bureaucrats, judges and morally complex authority figures. His commanding voice, expressive eyes and effortless switch between humour and menace have made him one of Bollywood's most dependable character actors.

OTT Gave Him a Second Career. If Bhojpuri cinema made Ravi Kishan a superstar and Bollywood gave him recognition, OTT platforms have introduced him to an entirely new generation. His performances in Rangbaaz, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Matsya Kaand, Hasmukh, The Whistleblower and especially Maamla Legal Hai have won widespread acclaim. Critics have praised his ability to dominate scenes without resorting to melodrama, bringing both gravitas and warmth to his characters.

Recent films such as Laapata Ladies further cemented his reputation as an actor capable of delivering nuanced performances beyond commercial stereotypes. The performance even earned him major critical recognition, proving that age has only sharpened his craft.

Away from the camera, Ravi Kishan entered politics, initially contesting an election on a Congress ticket before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. In 2019 he won the prestigious Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, once represented by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Since then he has emerged as one of the BJP's most recognisable celebrity MPs and received the Sansad Ratna Award in 2025 for parliamentary performance.

Even while serving as an MP, Ravi has continued acting, balancing politics and cinema with remarkable energy.

Unlike Bollywood's leading heroes, Ravi Kishan's remuneration varies widely depending on the language, production scale and role. Industry reports estimate that he typically commands ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore for a major Hindi or OTT project, while premium Bhojpuri films generally fetch ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore. These figures are industry estimates rather than officially confirmed numbers, and may vary according to the project's scale and revenue-sharing arrangements.

Few actors have successfully bridged regional cinema, mainstream Bollywood, digital streaming platforms and active politics. Ravi Kishan has acted in well over 200 films across Bhojpuri, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil cinema, while some film databases credit him with an even larger body of work when television appearances are included.

Today, at 57, Ravi Kishan stands as more than just a Bhojpuri superstar. He is a cultural ambassador for the Bhojpuri language, a respected parliamentarian, a sought-after character actor in Bollywood and OTT, and one of India's most enduring entertainers.

His story is ultimately one of relentless reinvention—a village boy with big dreams who refused to be typecast, proving that talent, resilience and hard work can overcome every barrier. From Bhojpuri's biggest box-office attraction to Parliament's green benches and streaming platforms watched around the world, Ravi Kishan remains one of Indian cinema's most fascinating success stories. (IPA )