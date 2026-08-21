Turkey denies military presence at Syrian airbase hit by Israel

ANKARA, Aug 20: Turkey has denied that any of its military personnel were present at a Syrian airbase targeted by Israeli airstrikes earlier this week, rejecting Israeli claims that Ankara was seeking to deploy troops there.

Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said Thursday that there had been no Turkish military delegation at the Abu al-Duhur airbase in Syria either before or during the Israeli attack.

"We inform you that there was no Turkish military delegation at the Abu al-Duhur air base in Syria either before or during the Israeli attack," Akturk said at a briefing.

Advertisement

He said Ankara considers an end to what it described as reckless Israeli attacks essential to preserving peace and stability in Syria and the wider region.

The statement followed remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday alleging that Syria was close to violating security arrangements with Israel by allowing Turkish troops to be stationed at the Abu al-Duhur base. Israel said such a deployment would represent a security threat that it would not accept.

Israel carried out airstrikes on the base near Aleppo on Tuesday. The facility is located close to the Turkish border. Ankara condemned the strikes, while US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack described them as an unnecessary escalation.

(UNI)