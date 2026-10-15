TTD records 1.68 lakh devotees' darshan in first two days of Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Tirumala

TIRUMALA, Oct 14: Nearly 1.68 lakh devotees had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy during the first two days of the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) prioritising common pilgrims by suspending special darshan facilities, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Srivari Temple Deputy Executive Officer Bayyala Bhaskar told a press conference at the Media Centre here, that slotted Sarva Darshan tokens, VIP break darshan and privilege darshan facilities for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, parents with infants and non-resident Indians (NRIs) had been cancelled to facilitate darshan for common devotees.

He said darshan was being facilitated for at least 4,000 devotees every hour.

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To meet the demand during the heavy pilgrim rush, TTD was making nine lakh laddus available daily as buffer stock,he informed.

Bhaskar, who also oversees accommodation, said priority was being given to common devotees in room allotments during the Brahmotsavams.

Around 4,000 rooms were being allotted to common pilgrims daily, he added.

The registration process had also been expedited to enable devotees to obtain accommodation without delay, he added.

(UNI)