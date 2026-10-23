Trying Best To Bring Progress In Every Area: CM Omar Abdullah

Budgam, Oct 23: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said his government is making every effort to ensure development across Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that his visit to Beerwah is aimed at advancing development works in the constituency.

“I am trying my best to bring progress in every area. This was my purpose of coming to Beerwah today,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of his visit.

The Chief Minister said development works worth around Rs 26 crore had been inaugurated in the area, while foundation stones were laid for several other projects.

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Recalling his association with the constituency, Omar said, “In 2014, the voters of Beerwah did me a favour. I had told the people here that I will be indebted to them for the rest of my life.”

He said the bridge over Nallah Sukhnag, a long-pending demand of the residents, had been completed and thrown open to the public.

He added that projects for riverfront beautification, including a walking track and decks, were also being taken up in the area.

On electricity infrastructure, Omar said the foundation stone for a new receiving station had been laid and the facility was expected to become operational within four to five months.

He said a local workshop for transformer repairs was also being established to address difficulties faced by residents during winter. “God willing, we will complete the workshop as soon as possible,” he said.

On the proposed highway route and concerns over its impact on local businesses, the Chief Minister said the government had taken up the matter with the highway authorities.

“Understanding the demands of the people, we have taken up this matter with the highway authorities. Now we will try to meet the demands of the people here,” he said.

On the demand for a stadium, he said a suitable site would first be identified, following which the Sports Department would take up its development. (KNO)