Truth Will Emerge After Completion Of Probe: HP Guv On SPO Killings In J&K

Jammu, Nov 16: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday urged restraint over the killing of two special police officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, saying conclusions should not be drawn until the investigation establishes the facts.

The former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also criticised the remarks made by J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra over the killings, saying it is inappropriate for responsible people to make statements without properly examining the facts.

"The investigation is underway to ascertain the facts behind the killing of the SPOs. The truth will emerge only after the investigation is complete.

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"The revival of militant activities is itself a matter of concern and raises questions. We have to look into the possibility of local involvement, which will be known after the probe," Gupta told PTI Videos on the sidelines of an event here.

He said strict action must be taken against those found involved in such activities.

On Karra's claim that the SPOs might have been shot by security personnel who mistook them for militants, Gupta said making such statements without examining the facts is "wrong".

"We have immense respect for the Army and the security forces. The role played by our armed forces and security personnel in maintaining peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir is well known. I believe it does not behove a responsible person to make such statements," the governor said.

On the commencement of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Winter session, Gupta said he expected the government to act responsibly and ensure that the session focuses on introducing bills and framing policies in the interest of the common people.

He also extended his greetings to journalists on National Press Day and described the media as a responsible pillar of democracy.

The media should maintain a positive and constructive approach in the larger national interest, particularly at a time when certain forces were attempting to tarnish India's image, Gupta said. (Agencies)