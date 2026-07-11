Trust Deficit Between Delhi And J&K Has Only Grown: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, July 11: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday accused the Centre of failing to honour its promises to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the trust deficit between New Delhi and the people of the union Territory had only widened.

Addressing party workers on the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, wife of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Farooq said the party would continue to seek justice through democratic means.

"There were difficulties from the beginning, but these difficulties will go away. He (Allah) tests us to see how strong our faith is. Why should we fear?" Abdullah said.

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Recalling his interactions with successive prime ministers, including former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, Abdullah said assurances had repeatedly been given to Jammu and Kashmir but remained unfulfilled.

"I remember when Narasimha Rao was ruling... he said, 'The sky is the limit'. But when did we ask for independence? We are a part of the country, and we want to strengthen that part of the country. We don't want to make it weak," he said.

The veteran politician Abdullah also referred to an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the abrogation of Article 370, saying he had openly conveyed the lack of trust between New Delhi and Kashmir.

"I told him, unfortunately, we don't trust you and you don't trust us. First, let us build this trust between us. The Prime Minister said the distance between Delhi and Kashmir would be removed. Has it happened till now? As much as they tried to remove it, it kept growing," he said.

Asserting that the people of Jammu and Kashmir sought respect within India, Abdullah said, "We are also human. We are crown of India. We have our respect. To restore that respect, we appeal peacefully."

He also hit out at political opponents in J&K, accusing some leaders of acting at Delhi's behest and urging them to "leave slavery" and stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Praising the Omar Abdullah government, the NC president said despite administrative hurdles, it had continued to work for the welfare of the people. Referring to alleged interference from Raj Bhavan, he expressed confidence that "Allah will remove those obstacles" and urged party workers to remain united and steadfast in the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir's rights. (Agencies)