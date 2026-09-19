Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Granted Power To Impose 100% Tariffs On India, China

Washington, Sept 19: US President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on Friday, two days after the bill was passed by the US House of Representatives. The act grants President Trump expanded authority to place tariffs up to 100% on imports from the top five purchasers of Russian oil and gas - a list which presently includes India.

Trump’s signing of this new Russia sanctions bill into law brings an end to a nearly 18-month political saga which began in April 2025, when a version of the present bill was introduced in the United States Senate by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Crippling Russia’s energy export revenues and forcing Moscow to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war after over four years of fighting were their primary motivations in introducing the Russia sanctions bill.

To be sure, the bill does not name any country as a target. Instead, it tasks the US Trade Representative, in consultation with the Secretary of State and Secretary of Energy, to identify the five largest importers of Russian crude and gas by total volume over the preceding 12 months, with the list reassessed every 180 days. The tariff rate - which can be set at any rate up to the ceiling 100% - is set at the president’s discretion. The President is not compelled by law to place tariffs on purchasers of Russian energy.

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However, the bill’s backers - especially Senator Blumenthal - have primarily called on China and India to end their purchases of Russian energy.

“To China and India: You better clean up your act. Buy your oil and gas somewhere else,” said Senator Blumenthal on Wednesday after the bill passed the House of Representatives.

The legislation also includes provisions to shield America’s European partners from the sanctions legislation through an exemption for countries whose Russian natural gas imports account for less than 15% of Russia’s total gas exports and that are “taking significant steps” to reduce those imports. A separate provision authorises tariffs of up to 500% on goods imported directly from Russia.

In addition, the President can waive tariffs on any country by certifying to Congress that the waiver serves the national interests of the US. To permanently lift them, he must certify that the country has stopped purchasing Russian energy and has provided “reliable assurances” it will not resume.