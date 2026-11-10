Trump sees 'positive momentum' towards Iran deal, says resumption of US strikes 'quite unlikely'

WASHINGTON, Nov 10: US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about a possible agreement to end the conflict with Iran, saying it appears there is a "positive momentum" towards a deal and that a resumption of American military strikes was "quite unlikely".

Speaking to reporters at the White House after meeting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Trump said the war "militarily is effectively over" and that Washington is currently maintaining the existing situation.

"We're just keeping it the status quo," he said, adding that Iran's leadership had been "decapitated" following the US military campaign.

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However, Trump reiterated that Washington remained determined to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons and was seeking a long-term arrangement to ensure that Iran's nuclear programme was permanently neutralised.

"We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon, because they'd use it," he told C-SPAN, while expressing confidence that the conflict could be brought to an end relatively quickly.

"It depends. I mean, we could knock it out fast, or we could knock it out over a short-not a long period of time," he said when asked how long the war would continue.

Trump claimed that US strikes using B-2 bombers had already inflicted substantial damage on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, but said Washington remained concerned that Tehran could rebuild its capabilities if military pressure is eased.

He also claimed that large quantities of rock have been covering nuclear material at three Iranian sites and that the United States is closely monitoring developments around Pickaxe Mountain.

The US president credited his earlier decisions, including withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement and ordering the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, with contributing to what he described as Washington's military success.

Explaining his preference for maintaining the current military posture rather than immediately launching another round of strikes, Trump said he has consulted Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

He said the Gulf countries, which have also faced Iranian attacks, are preferring to continue the existing naval and land blockade over another military operation that could be approximately five times larger than the initial strikes.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had an "excellent conversation" with the Qatari prime minister, adding that "much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran".

"We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America's interests are at all times protected," he said.

Trump reiterated that the United States remained "locked and loaded" but described further military strikes as "quite unlikely", citing the preference of key Gulf allies to maintain the status quo.

"We have the greatest military blockade ever. We have the new Iron Gate," he said at the White House, referring to the measures being maintained against Iran.

"Iron Gate is land, so by land and by sea, and we will take care of business," he added.

The Qatari prime minister also described his discussions with Trump and US Vice President JD Vance as positive, saying the talks focused on regional developments and efforts to advance negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

"It was great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @VP in Washington," Al Thani said in a post on X.

"We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks. Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region," he added.

However, Iranian security council chief Mohsen Rezaei dismissed suggestions of progress in negotiations, urging Washington to stop making claims about possible diplomatic engagement.

The United States should "stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks", Rezaei said in a post on X, adding that it is "time to surrender to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out".

(UNI)