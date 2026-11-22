WASHINGTON, Nov 22: US President Donald Trump described the reported hacking of the FBI's nationwide criminal information database as "not good", but suggested the incident could also serve as an opportunity to uncover information that might otherwise have remained unknown.

"I always like to put things on a positive spin," Fox News quoted Trump as saying during an interview when asked about CNN reports that the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice information, had been hacked.

Trump did not confirm the reported breach, instead, he turned to his claims about alleged voter fraud and what he described as the "Russia hoax" and the "Ukraine hoax".

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"You had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. You had all of these other hoaxes. We call it Ukraine, the Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine hoax ... the perfect phone call, as I say," Trump said, referring to his 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he pressed him to investigate then-former vice-president Joe Biden, who was seeking the presidency at the time.

"You have so many other things. And maybe we'll learn about them," Trump said. "Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place."

The reports of the latest breach came amid a series of widespread technology disruptions in the United States over the past week, affecting aviation, banking, email services and other platforms.

The disruptions began with global outages involving Microsoft services last week, affecting platforms such as Outlook and Teams. A day later, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours because of telecommunications issues, triggering delays and cancellations of thousands of flights over the following days.

The following week, customers of several major banks, including Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, also reported difficulties accessing their accounts.

The disruptions fuelled speculation about possible cyberattacks, but Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, repeatedly maintained that the incidents were not linked to cyberattacks.

Amid growing concerns over cybercrime, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security announced a new cybercrime coordination hub aimed at combating cyber threats.

The developments also came in the wake of Trump's removal of National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross. On Thursday, the White House tapped Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon's chief information officer, to serve as acting national cyber chief following Cairncross's departure. (UNI)