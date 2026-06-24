Trump says record 19million barrels of oil Flowed out of Strait of Hormuz on June 22

WASHINGTON, June 23 : US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a record 19 million barrels of oil had been released through the Strait of Hormuz on June 22, bringing prices down.

"19 Millions Barrels of Oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait yesterday, an all time RECORD. Oil prices are tumbling down, and the World is a much safer place!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Monday, Trump claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is completely free for navigation. Last week, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28.

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The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran has "fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future," even as Iranian officials strongly denied that such terms were part of ongoing discussions.

"Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!)." Trump said, adding, "This will ensure 'nuclear honesty.' If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations."

He further said that, based on what he described as "major concessions" from Iran, he had agreed to keep the Hormuz Strait open with no naval blockade, though US naval forces would remain deployed and ready to act if necessary.

"However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely."

Trump said that the money and sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including corn, wheat, and soybeans from our great American farmers, describing the situation as a humanitarian necessity. (UNI)