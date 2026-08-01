Trump says difficult to determine time frame for Iran conflict resolution

WASHINGTON, Aug 1: US President Donald Trump said it is hard to determine the time frame for resolution of the conflict with Iran.

"It's always difficult. We did Venezuela in less than a day. We lost nobody. With Iran, we're, depending on definitions, 16-18 people," Trump told Real America's Voice on Friday.

He acknowledged that Iran has been a much fiercer opponent amid the ongoing conflict than he previously believed.

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"They've got no navy, they got no air force. Most people would have given up. They haven't, so I give them credit for that," Trump said from Camp David when asked how many more strikes would have to be carried on the Islamic Republic before degrading their capabilities.

"They're known as big tough. They're tough," he added.

Trump named the officials who are currently engaged in negotiations with Iran, including special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Steve is talking, Jared ... JD is involved very strongly ... Marco's involved," Trump told reporters.

According to the Pentagon's Defence Casualty Analysis System, the death toll from Operation Epic Fury stands at 14 troops. The Pentagon also indicated that four soldiers were killed in "overseas operations."

Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.

(UNI)