Trump says CNN, Politico, MS Now banned from White House

Washington, Sept 19: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is banning CNN, MS Now and Politico reporters from the White House, calling all three of them "fake."

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them 'alive.' Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Later in the day, the president said at the White House that other media outlets could also be banned.

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"There may be others to join them ... It's really just cumulative stories over the last few years. You get sick of it," he told reporters.

Trump added that those media want to try and diminish the Republicans. (AGENCIES)