Trump praises Modi as 'tough negotiator' after talks on G7 sidelines

EVIAN (France), Jun 17: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very tough negotiator" and said he would visit India in the future, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

Responding to a question on how close the two countries were to finalising a trade deal, Trump lauded Modi's negotiating skills.

"Very close," Trump said while speaking alongside Modi. "We have been there for a little while. He is a very tough negotiator. One of the toughest."

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Praising the prime minister in his trademark style, Trump said, "He is the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually he is just tough, he is a killer."

"But he looks so good, he gets you by surprise. People say he is such a nice man, I say he is very tough, he is a tough trader," the US president said, as Modi sat beside him smiling and visibly amused.

Trump also said Modi loves the Indian people while also referring to the "Howdy, Modi!" event held in Texas in 2019.

As Modi interjected with a reference to the "Namaste Trump" event held in Ahmedabad in 2020, Trump said, "We will be going to India some time in the future."

The remarks came during a press briefing after talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in this French commune.

Their wide-ranging talks focused on the proposed bilateral trade deal, defence and security ties, and the West Asia crisis. (PTI)