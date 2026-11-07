Trump Participates In Diwali Celebrations At White House
US President Donald Trump participates in ceremonial diya-lighting ceremony at White House to mark Diwali Celebrations. The gathering brought together prominent members of the Indian American community to celebrate the Festival of Lights. India's Ambassador to United States, Vinay...
US President Donald Trump participates in ceremonial diya-lighting ceremony at White House to mark Diwali Celebrations. The gathering brought together prominent members of the Indian American community to celebrate the Festival of Lights. India's Ambassador to United States, Vinay Kwatra, was among those present in the Oval Office during the celebrations.
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