Trump-Modi Talks At G7 Eet May Help In Concluding India-U.S. Trade Deal

By T N Ashok

The familiar choreography was missing. There were no extended embraces, no extravagant declarations of friendship, no made-for-television moments recalling the "Howdy Modi" spectacle in Houston or the "Namaste Trump" extravaganza in Ahmedabad. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France this week, the mood was noticeably different. The warmth remained. The theatrics did not.

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Instead, the two leaders sat down amid a relationship facing one of its most complicated moments in recent years. Between them stood a growing list of irritants: American tariffs, India's continued pursuit of strategic autonomy, disagreements over energy supplies, and, most emotionally, the deaths of three Indian sailors during U.S. naval operations linked to the enforcement of a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

Yet neither leader arrived in Évian seeking confrontation. They came to salvage momentum. The prize is enormous: an ambitious bilateral economic partnership that aims to raise annual India-U.S. trade to $500 billion by 2030, nearly quadrupling current levels and transforming one of the world's most consequential strategic relationships into an even deeper commercial alliance.

The current trade negotiations trace their origins to Modi's February 2025 visit to Washington shortly after Trump's return to the White House. That meeting was filled with optimism. Trump and Modi announced an ambitious target of reaching $500 billion in bilateral trade while expanding cooperation in defense manufacturing, energy, artificial intelligence, critical technologies and supply-chain resilience. Both sides agreed to pursue a phased bilateral trade agreement designed to remove longstanding irritants.

But translating political enthusiasm into commercial reality proved difficult. American negotiators demanded wider access to India's protected agricultural and manufacturing sectors. They pressed New Delhi to reduce tariffs on a range of American products, from automobiles and industrial goods to agricultural exports.

India, meanwhile, sought preferential treatment for labour-intensive exports such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering products and information-technology services. New Delhi also wanted assurances that future U.S. tariff actions would not suddenly undermine Indian competitiveness.

The negotiations advanced in fits and starts throughout 2025 and early 2026. Then came new complications. Washington imposed additional tariff measures on several trading partners. Trump administration officials repeatedly criticized India's energy dealings and broader trade policies. Simultaneously, tensions in the Gulf escalated, culminating in U.S. military actions around Iranian-linked shipping routes and increased enforcement activities in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

For India, a nation deeply dependent on maritime commerce and overseas energy supplies, the issue was not abstract. It became personal when three Indian sailors lost their lives in the region.

Indian officials arrived at the G7 summit determined to raise the issue directly. According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, maritime security and the protection of Indian seafarers figured prominently in discussions during Modi's engagements in France.

Modi's message to Trump was straightforward: whatever broader strategic objectives Washington pursued in the Gulf, the safety of civilian sailors and commercial shipping had to remain paramount.

India's concerns were not merely humanitarian. Hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens work across global shipping networks, while India's economy depends heavily on uninterrupted maritime trade through the Gulf.

Trump reportedly expressed sympathy regarding the deaths and reaffirmed America's commitment to maritime security. While neither side publicly described the exchange as contentious, diplomats familiar with the relationship say it represented one of the more serious discussions the two leaders have had in recent years.

Yet if Hormuz supplied the emotional backdrop, trade dominated the substance. Both governments have repeatedly signalled that negotiations are approaching a decisive stage. Indian officials now speak openly about substantial progress and the possibility of concluding an interim agreement in the near future.

The broad contours of a compromise are becoming visible. The United States seeks greater access to India's vast consumer market and lower tariff barriers on selected American exports.

India wants improved market access for its manufactured goods, more predictable tariff treatment, expanded investment opportunities and stronger integration into American supply chains. Neither side is expected to obtain everything it wants.

Instead, negotiators appear to be constructing a phased arrangement under which easier issues are settled first while more politically sensitive disputes are deferred to later rounds. That approach reflects the practical mood that characterized the Modi-Trump meeting. Officials on both sides increasingly recognize that the perfect agreement could become the enemy of a good one.

Several difficult issues continue to complicate negotiations. Agriculture remains perhaps the most sensitive subject. India has historically protected its farmers from foreign competition, making large-scale concessions politically difficult.

Tariffs are another challenge. Trump continues to view reciprocal tariff reductions as essential, while India seeks protection from sudden shifts in U.S. trade policy. Digital commerce presents a third area of disagreement. American companies want fewer restrictions on data and digital services. India continues to emphasize regulatory sovereignty and domestic digital development.

Energy also remains intertwined with trade discussions. Washington wants India to purchase more American energy exports, while New Delhi seeks flexibility to maintain a diversified energy portfolio. Despite these disagreements, neither government appears interested in allowing negotiations to collapse.

The urgency is understandable. For Trump, a successful agreement with India would demonstrate that his administration can secure major trade deals while reshaping global supply chains away from excessive dependence on China.

For Modi, the agreement fits squarely within India's long-term economic strategy. Greater access to American markets could accelerate manufacturing growth, attract investment and support India's ambition to become a global production hub.

The geopolitical logic is equally compelling. Even when Washington and New Delhi disagree on specific issues—from energy policy to regional conflicts—both governments continue to view one another as indispensable strategic partners in an increasingly uncertain world. That reality was evident in Évian.

The smiles were fewer. The language was more measured. The body language reflected calculation rather than celebration. Yet beneath the restrained diplomacy lay a shared conclusion: neither side can afford prolonged drift.

The Hormuz dispute may have introduced tension. Trade negotiations may have generated frustration. But both Trump and Modi appear determined to prevent temporary disagreements from derailing a relationship that has become too important to fail.

As negotiators prepare another round of talks in the coming weeks, the objective is no longer simply to maintain momentum. It is to accelerate it.

The era of political spectacle may be giving way to the harder work of economic statecraft. And for Washington and New Delhi, that may ultimately prove more consequential than any public display of friendship ever was. (IPA Service)