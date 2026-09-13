Trump loves game of golf, takes  pride in relationships with pros

DUBLIN, Sept 13: It's no secret that President Donald Trump loves the game of golf. He likes to watch, play, include pros in his foursomes and even design courses. He also isn't shy about his friendships with the pros.

Trump is spending the weekend at his golf resort in the village of Doonbeg, Ireland, where he is watching the Irish Open being played there. Irish golfer Shane Lowry held a four-stroke lead going into Sunday's final day of competition.

Trump's friend, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, said golf is one of the things the president does for fun.

"The president works all day, every day. And there are two things that he does for enjoyment," Lutnick told reporters recently. "He plays golf on the weekend and he builds. He loves to build."

And Trump has built friendships with some of the pros, and he's proud of it. He name drops and lavishes praise on them whenever he talks about them.

"I have so many friends that are professional, top professional golfers," Trump told Fox News Channel's "The Five" earlier this year. He then named Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, among them.

He also posts pictures on social media of him with pro golfers after their rounds. Trump has given awards to some and invited them to the White House. Others are helping him redesign Washington-area golf courses. (AP)