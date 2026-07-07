Trump expected to 'gift' potential F-35 sale to Turkey: Report

ANKARA/ WASHINGTON, July 7: Despite opposition from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump is expected to allow potential sale of F-35 stealth fighter jet programme to Turkey during a visit to Ankara, a media report said.

Trump is likely to tell Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he is prepared to help restore Turkey's access to the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, reversing a ban imposed during Trump's first term over concerns that Russia could gain insight into the aircraft's advanced technology, the New York Post reported.

Netanyahu has cited an argument of "upsetting the power balance" in the region if the sale goes ahead.

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Trump, who is set to arrive in Ankara this week for a NATO summit, has said he was preparing a gift that would make Erdogan "very happy," though details of any announcement remain uncertain.

Four senior U.S. administration officials said Washington had been working behind the scenes for weeks to resolve the dispute that has kept Turkey out of the programme since 2019. Officials said Trump was expected to signal his intention to return Turkey to the F-35 programme, although the timing and legal pathway remain unclear, the New York Post reported.

The move could face resistance in Congress, which passed legislation in 2020 restricting the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey unless the administration determines that Ankara no longer possesses Russia's S-400 air defence systems.

Turkey was removed from the F-35 programme after purchasing the Russian-made S-400 system, with Washington warning that the radar technology could allow Moscow to collect information on the fighter jet's stealth capabilities and undermine NATO security.

A senior US official said one possible solution under discussion was transferring Turkey's S-400 systems to a third party, although another official said no final arrangement had been reached. Other options reportedly include rendering the systems unusable by removing critical components,the New York Post reported.

Turkey has pushed for years to rejoin the F-35 programme but has refused to abandon the Russian air defence systems, which it purchased despite objections from its NATO allies.

Trump has maintained a close relationship with Erdogan and has previously expressed dissatisfaction with Turkey's removal from the programme. Vice President JD Vance recently indicated that Trump had directed officials to explore ways to resolve the dispute.

The F-35 issue has remained one of the most serious points of tension between Washington and Ankara. In 2019, the U.S. administration said the Russian system could not coexist with the F-35 programme because it could be used to gather intelligence on the aircraft's capabilities.

"Turkey has been a longstanding and trusted partner and NATO ally for over 65 years, but accepting the S-400 undermines the commitments all NATO allies made to each other to move away from Russian systems," the White House said at the time.

If Turkey gets the access of F-35 programme it would mark a reversal in U.S. policy which ultimately could reshape defence ties between the two NATO members. (UNI)