Trump blames immigration for France unrest, says Paris will become a 'Muslim city'

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 : US President Donald Trump has blamed immigration for the unrest in France, claiming that Paris would soon become a "Muslim city" and criticising French President Emmanuel Macron for not closing the country's borders.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said the protests and violence in France were linked to immigration rather than schools or other domestic policy issues.

"Well, France, it is a very sad situation what's happening in France, because what's happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything. It's immigration," Trump said.

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Meanwhile, Trump argue that immigration is the principal cause of the unrest, although the demonstrations are more linked to economic hardship and wider public discontent as the elected government has failed to deliver.

He claimed he has warned Macron years ago that allowing large numbers of people from around the world to enter France would lead to problems.

"Emmanuel, look, he's a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you're making a big mistake in France. You're letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world is coming in," Trump said.

"And, as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon. And that wasn't the deal. That wasn't the deal. I told Emmanuel, you should close up your borders," he added.

Comparing France's immigration policies with those of the United States, Trump said Washington had closed its borders while France had not, arguing that Macron should have acted earlier.

"We closed our borders; he didn't. And you know what His borders are a problem," Trump said.

Trump also warned European countries to tighten border controls and deport people he described as criminals, saying the continent faced serious consequences if governments failed to act.

"If Europe doesn't close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that protest, Europe is finished," he said.

His remarks came after protests over the cost of living and rising fuel prices escalated into violence, looting and arson in several parts of France over the weekend.

French authorities have stepped up security measures, including localised curfews, as the government seeks to restore order. More than 2,400 people were reportedly arrested in connection with the unrest, while nearly 1,000 police officers and gendarmes were injured, according to media reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed legal action against those responsible for the damage. (UNI)