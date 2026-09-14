Trump announces removal of US tariff on Irish whiskey

BUBLIN, Sept 14:US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would remove its tariff on Irish whiskey, making the declaration at the conclusion of the Irish Open in Ireland.

Trump did not made it clear about the date of the tariff removal.

Addressing spectators at the trophy presentation ceremony at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Trump said several people, including Irish Prime Minister Miche l Martin and golfer Shane Lowry, had urged him to reconsider the tariff.

Advertisement

"Everybody's been bugging me," Trump said."They are saying would you do me a favour It's so unfair what's going on. Could you possibly take the tariffs off of Irish whiskey and I said, on behalf of the United States of America, I am going to take the tariffs off Irish whiskey."

Lowry, who won the Irish Open, is among those who has raised the issue with Trump. His announcement drew loud cheers and whistles from the crowd.

Irish whiskey currently faces the standard tariff imposed by the Trump administration on most goods imported from the European Union. The rate was reduced from 15 per cent to 10 per cent in July.

Whiskey produced in Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the United Kingdom, however, is not subject to the same tariff following a concession announced by Trump earlier this year.

Trump had announced in April that certain tariffs on UK whiskey, including Scotch and spirits produced in Northern Ireland, would be lifted.

The Irish Whiskey Association had urged Washington in May to remove the duties, arguing that doing so would support US businesses that distribute Irish whiskey and provide greater certainty for consumers.

Trump had previously linked the tariff concession for the UK to a visit to the White House by King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30.

Trump made the announcement as he concluded a two-day visit to Ireland. He had met Martin and Irish President Catherine Connolly in Dublin on Saturday before travelling to his golf resort in Doonbeg.

During the visit, Trump also reiterated his support for a united Ireland, saying it was "one of the naturals of all time" to bring Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland together.

"It's only my opinion, and by the way many people agree," he said. (UNI)