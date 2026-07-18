WASHINGTON, July 18: The Trump administration finalized major changes to how the U.S. Endangered Species Act is implemented, removing automatic protections for threatened species and giving regulators more flexibility to weigh economic, energy and security considerations when making conservation decisions.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the revisions were aimed at improving "transparency, clarity, predictability and efficiency" in implementing the decades-old law while maintaining protections for threatened and endangered species.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the changes would return the agency to what he described as the law's original intent.

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"We are following the original intent of the law, looking at the facts on the ground and listening to local voices when making decisions under the Endangered Species Act," Burgum said.

The revised rules remove a broad "blanket rule" for threatened species protections introduced during the final months of the Biden administration. Under the new approach, the agency said threatened species will no longer automatically receive the same protections as endangered species, allowing officials to create species-specific safeguards.

The administration also revised rules governing critical habitat designations, requiring officials to consider economic impacts, national security concerns and other factors when deciding whether certain areas should be protected.

Burgum criticized previous enforcement of the law, arguing it had been used to block development projects and increase costs.

"For too long, the Endangered Species Act has been weaponized to stop almost any new project in America," Burgum said, adding that conservation success should be measured by "species recovery and delisting, not by adding more species to the list."

Threatened species protections, it eliminates the burdensome "blanket rule" option under section 4(d) of the Endangered Species Act for "threatened" species created in the final months of the Biden administration.

Revises the "critical habitat" designation process to follow the law and consider the economic, national security and other relevant impacts following the designation of any particular area as "critical habitat." The revision also allows an area to be excluded from a "critical habitat" designation if that exclusion will not cause the extinction of the species.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said the changes would allow for a more targeted approach based on individual species and locations rather than broad nationwide requirements.

Service Director Brian Nesvik said the agency would focus on science-based decision-making while balancing conservation goals with economic activity.

"In the 21st century, the Service will embrace a data-driven approach to tailor regulatory protections for America's precious natural resources," Nesvik said.

The administration said the revisions are part of President Donald Trump's broader effort to increase energy independence, reduce regulatory uncertainty and shift more decision-making authority toward states and local communities.

"President Trump believes the people closest to the challenges are closest to the solutions," concluded Burgum. "His trust in the American people is the foundation of these reforms, which will lower costs for Americans and lead to more species successfully coming off the Endangered Species List-two things all Americans can celebrate."

The regulatory revisions also take into account site-specific and species-specific characteristics in order to relieve the financial burdens that are imposed upon citizens' daily lives around the nation as the result of one-size-fits-all decisions that are all too often made in Washington, D.C.

"In the 21st century, the Service will embrace a data-driven approach to tailor regulatory protections for America's precious natural resources while recognizing the importance of the American people's ability to prosper in the land of the free," said Service director Brian Nesvik. "These revised regulations provide an opportunity for the Service and it's biologists to cultivate a more cooperative relationship with the American people we serve." (UNI)