'Truly wonderful experience': High-level Japanese delegation visits Taj Mahal

AGRA (UP), Aug 20: A high-level Japanese delegation, including Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki and around 240 CEOs of Japanese companies, visited the Taj Mahal here on Thursday.

The delegation spent around an hour at the iconic monument, admiring its architecture and beauty. Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh received the delegation and accompanied its members during the visit.

After visiting the Taj Mahal, Nagasaki described the experience as a major one in his life and praised the monument for its beauty. He also expressed his respect for the people of UP for being custodians of the world-famous heritage site.

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In the visitors' book at the Taj Mahal, the governor recorded his impressions of the monument and his visit as a "truly wonderful experience" and expressed gratitude for the friendship between UP and the Japanese prefecture.

Singh said the Japanese governor and the delegation were on a meaningful visit to UP and had appreciated the Taj Mahal.

The minister said Nagasaki believed UP had fertile land and friendly people, and expressed the hope that relations between Japan and the state would move forward.

Singh said cooperation between Japan and UP could be strengthened in areas including cultural heritage, industry and research, with Japanese technology and expertise contributing to the state's development.

The visit by the Japanese business delegation is also expected to provide an opportunity to explore closer industrial and technological ties between Japan and UP. (PTI)