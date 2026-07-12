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True Knowledge Comes to One who is Ready and not by Merely Asking for it

True knowledge, knowledge of the 'Self'- is the highest knowledge.

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It cannot be received just by asking. It comes through readiness, patience, and a deep desire to know the truth.

It is said that Lord Shiva took Goddess Parvati to the cave that people now visit as Amarnath. There, he shared the highest spiritual knowledge with her. When this knowledge becomes real in life, it settles in the heart.

A pigeon or a parrot was also there listening. Different stories say different things, but someone was listening. Parvati fell asleep before the teaching ended. When it was over, the bird flew away. It is believed that the bird still lives there.

Lord Shiva followed the bird. Out of fear, it entered the womb of Sage Ved Vyasa's wife. Later, Ved Vyasa asked the bird to take birth. But it replied, "No. I am afraid of this world. There is so much attachment, greed, desire, and temptation here. I fear I may lose this knowledge."

Ved Vyasa said, "Do not worry. I will take care of that." Then the bird was born as his son, Shukdev. Ved Vyasa later wrote the Bhagavat and many other great scriptures.

When Shukdev grew up, Ved Vyasa did not teach him this knowledge himself. Instead, he sent him to King Janak.

Shukdev stood outside King Janak's palace for three months. The king did not allow him to enter. In those days, this is how spiritual knowledge was received.

Today, if someone is asked to wait outside for even three hours, they may leave. They might say, "It has already been half an hour. They still have not come. What do they think of themselves? Forget this spiritual knowledge."

But King Janak made Shukdev wait for three months. Only then was he allowed to enter the palace and receive the highest knowledge.

Today, everything has become much easier. But this knowledge of the Supreme is still the highest. It is not ordinary knowledge. It is not gained by simply chanting mantras or doing rituals. These alone cannot give the ultimate truth.

It is said that nothing is received just by asking.

If asking were enough, I would buy flight tickets for everyone because people have endless wishes.

Nothing special is gained just by going to Shirdi, Tirupati, or any other holy place. If that were true, tell me where it happens. Many people want many things. Someone wants admission to Mumbai University. Someone wants to become the Prime Minister. Someone wants to become the President. Many people are ready to spend money if they are sure they will get what they want.

But what if they do not get it?

That is why it is said that this is an illusion. Those who spread this illusion also know that if they say nothing is gained here, people may stop coming.

Imagine if there were big signs outside Shirdi saying, "Come here, but you will not get anything you ask for. Here you can only find Sai Baba. If you want to pray, ask only for Sai."

Would many people still go?

Or if a sign outside the Ram Temple said, "Here you will only find Lord Ram," would many people still visit?

Most people would not. The truth is that people often do not seek God. But in God's temple, only God can truly be found.

A temple only points you toward the path to God. It is only a direction.

The highest spiritual knowledge is the greatest of all. If you have true hunger and deep longing, you may receive it even in five minutes, just as Sage Ashtavakra gave it to King Janak.