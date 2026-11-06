True education lies in building responsible, good human beings: CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the annual awards ceremony of the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES), titled 'Honour & Excellence 2026', here at the Convention Centre, celebrating academic excellence, dedicated service and the contribution of the Society towards shaping responsible citizens.

The ceremony recognised meritorious students for their outstanding performance in the Class X and XII board examinations, honoured employees completing 25 years of dedicated service and celebrated distinguished alumni of the Society's educational institutions.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised that the purpose of education must extend beyond academic performance and marks to the development of well-rounded individuals with strong moral values, independent thinking and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong. Click here to watch video

Recalling his association with the Diocese's educational institutions, particularly Burn Hall School, Srinagar, where he studied until Class 5, the Chief Minister shared fond memories of his school days and expressed appreciation for the enduring contribution of the institution towards education and character-building.

The Chief Minister lauded the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society for its significant contribution to the education sector, stating that the Society manages 24 schools across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, educating around 28,000 students and providing employment to nearly 1,600 people.

Highlighting the importance of independent thinking and curiosity, the Chief Minister urged students not to hesitate in asking questions and to develop the confidence to challenge ideas and seek answers.

"There are no stupid questions, there are only stupid answers," he remarked, encouraging students to remain inquisitive and explore the 'why' and 'how' behind things.

He said Jammu and Kashmir needs a generation that is willing to question existing practices, understand what is happening around them and explore ways to make things better.

Emphasising the need to cultivate independent learning, he encouraged students to develop reading habits and use Artificial Intelligence responsibly and ethically. He said technology should serve as a tool to enhance learning and understanding rather than become a substitute for individual effort, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity.

Congratulating the meritorious students, the Chief Minister appreciated their outstanding academic achievements and commended the employees completing 25 years of dedicated service for their commitment to the cause of education.

The Society recorded an overall pass percentage of 99 per cent in the Class X and XII board examinations during the 2025-26 academic year.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the Society's efforts in recognising distinguished alumni, acknowledging that the achievements of former students serve as an inspiration for the younger generation.

He said that beyond all achievements, the most important responsibility is to remain good human beings and treat one another with kindness and compassion.

"Make yourself into that sort of person that when your future is being written, the Almighty will ask you what it is you want to do. We just have to be good people, good human beings, good to each other. Everything else will take care of itself," he said. Minister for Education Shamim Firdous, in her address, recalled the contribution of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in laying a new foundation for the education system in independent India.

She also highlighted the role of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in giving a new direction and vision to the education system in the region.

She expressed hope that educational institutions would continue to uphold these values and contribute towards the development of responsible and valuable members of society.

Rt. Rev. Ivan Pereira, Bishop of Jammu-Srinagar and President of DJSES, Rev. Fr. Sebastian Nagathunkal, Vice President of DJSES, and other officials of the Society were present on the occasion.