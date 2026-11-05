True Education Lies In Building Responsible And Good Human Beings: CM Omar Abdullah

JAMMU, Nov 5: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the annual awards ceremony of the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES), titled ‘Honour & Excellence 2026’, here at the Convention Centre, celebrating academic excellence, dedicated service and the contribution of the Society towards shaping responsible citizens.

The ceremony recognised meritorious students for their outstanding performance in the Class X and XII board examinations, honoured employees completing 25 years of dedicated service and celebrated distinguished alumni of the Society’s educational institutions.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised that the purpose of education must extend beyond academic performance and marks to the development of well-rounded individuals with strong moral values, independent thinking and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

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Recalling his association with the Diocese’s educational institutions, particularly Burn Hall School, Srinagar, where he studied until Class 5, the Chief Minister shared fond memories of his school days and expressed appreciation for the enduring contribution of the institution towards education and character-building.

The Chief Minister lauded the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Educating Society for its significant contribution to the education sector, stating that the Society manages 24 schools across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, educating around 28,000 students and providing employment to nearly 1,600 people.

“These schools produce civil service officers, police officers, doctors and business leaders. But more than anything else, they produce successful people who remain good people,” he said, adding that the true achievement of an educational institution lies in nurturing individuals who are able to distinguish between right and wrong and contribute positively to society.

Highlighting the importance of independent thinking and curiosity, the Chief Minister urged students not to hesitate in asking questions and to develop the confidence to challenge ideas and seek answers.

“There are no stupid questions, there are only stupid answers,” he remarked, encouraging students to remain inquisitive and explore the ‘why’ and ‘how’ behind things.

He said Jammu and Kashmir needs a generation that is willing to question existing practices, understand what is happening around them and explore ways to make things better.

“A generation that is happy to ask questions will make all of us answerable. And if we are answerable, Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow will be a better place,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the need to cultivate independent learning, he encouraged students to develop reading habits and use Artificial Intelligence responsibly and ethically. He said technology should serve as a tool to enhance learning and understanding rather than become a substitute for individual effort, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity.

Congratulating the meritorious students, the Chief Minister appreciated their outstanding academic achievements and commended the employees completing 25 years of dedicated service for their commitment to the cause of education.

He also lauded the faculty, staff and management of the Education Society for their stellar contribution towards ensuring that its institutions not only impart education but also nurture well-rounded human beings equipped with values, compassion and a sense of responsibility.

The Society recorded an overall pass percentage of 99 per cent in the Class X and XII board examinations during the 2025-26 academic year.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the Society’s efforts in recognising distinguished alumni, acknowledging that the achievements of former students serve as an inspiration for the younger generation.

Encouraging youngsters to strive for excellence while remaining grounded in humanity and moral values, the Chief Minister quoted the famous couplet:

“Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har taqdeer se pehle,

Khuda bande se khud poochhe, bata teri raza kya hai.”

He said that beyond all achievements, the most important responsibility is to remain good human beings and treat one another with kindness and compassion.

“Make yourself into that sort of person that when your future is being written, the Almighty will ask you what it is you want to do. We just have to be good people, good human beings, good to each other. Everything else will take care of itself,” he said. Minister for Education Shamim Firdous, in her address, recalled the contribution of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in laying a new foundation for the education system in independent India.

She also highlighted the role of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, in giving a new direction and vision to the education system in the region.

She expressed hope that educational institutions would continue to uphold these values and contribute towards the development of responsible and valuable members of society.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings on the forthcoming festival of Diwali, wishing everyone peace, happiness and humanity.

“Given that we are three days away from Diwali, I wish you all the very best for the season, the festival of lights. May it light our lives with the light of peace, happiness and humanity,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Ivan Pereira, Bishop of Jammu-Srinagar and President of DJSES, Rev. Fr. Sebastian Nagathunkal, Vice President of DJSES, and other officials of the Society were present on the occasion.