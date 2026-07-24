Truck driver killed, two injured in Narwal road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: A truck driver was killed and two other persons were injured after an out-of-control truck rammed into a wall and then hit a scooty near the Railway Bridge at Narwal on the intervening night of July 22 and 23.

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The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh (50), son of Ghanisham Singh, a resident of Dhanala in Kathua district. The injured include Sunny Kumar (25), son of Mukesh Kumar and a resident of East Railway Colony, Jammu, who was riding the scooty. The identity of the injured truck conductor could not be ascertained till the filing of this report.

According to officials, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near the Railway Bridge, causing it to crash into a wall before hitting the scooty.

All three injured persons were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, where doctors declared the truck driver dead on arrival. The other two injured were undergoing treatment when reports last came in.

Police have shifted the body to the GMC mortuary for post-mortem and registered a case at Police Station Bahu Fort, with further investigation set into the motion.