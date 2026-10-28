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Home / Latest News / Truck Driver Dies In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban

Truck Driver Dies In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban

Ramban, Oct 28: A truck driver was killed after his vehicle met with an accident near Trishul Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. The truck-canter, bearing registration number PBE08EF7864, was travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar when it met with...

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Daily Excelsior
11:40 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Ramban, Oct 28: A truck driver was killed after his vehicle met with an accident near Trishul Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The truck-canter, bearing registration number PBE08EF7864, was travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar when it met with an accident near Shaan Palace at Trishul Morh, resulting in the driver’s death on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Sucha Singh, a resident of Bathu village in Haroli tehsil of Himachal Pradesh.

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The body was shifted to District Hospital Ramban for medico-legal formalities, officials said. (KNC)

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