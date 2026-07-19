Truck carrying poultry overturns

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 18: A truck loaded with poultry chickens overturned near Thanamandi on the Mughal Road in Rajouri district on Saturday, resulting in the death of more than 1,000 birds.

Reports said the truck bearing registration number HR 56C/4782 was travelling from Haryana to Kashmir via the Mughal Road when it met with an accident near Thanamandi. The vehicle reportedly overturned on the roadside, causing the death of over 1,000 poultry chickens and extensive damage to the truck.

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Following the incident, local police rushed to the spot and initiated the necessary legal proceedings. Thanamandi Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

While some locals have alleged that the accident occurred due to the poor condition of the road and negligence on the part of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the police said the actual cause will be determined after a thorough investigation.