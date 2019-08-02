Troop deployment in J-K based on internal security situation: MHA

NEW DELHI : The Home Ministry on Friday said the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation, and that such things are not discussed in the public domain.

Sources in the ministry said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces were ordered for deployment in the state about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations.

This has apparently led to speculation of induction of additional forces, they said.

“Based on the assessment of the internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process,” a source said.

It has never been the practice to discuss in the public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre, they said.

The home ministry’s response came after reports on Thursday suggested that 28,000 additional troops are in the process of deployment in Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under President’s Rule.

Speculation is also rife that the Centre may have plans to do away with Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives exclusive rights to the state’s residents in government jobs and land.

These speculation have dominated the discourse in Kashmir over the past few days.

Mainstream political parties such as the National Conference and the PDP, have, however, vowed to resist any such move to tinker with the special status to the state.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and a party MP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to take any step which may lead to deterioration in the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They also urged Modi to facilitate holding of assembly election in the state by year-end. (AGENCIES)