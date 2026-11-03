Triveni Engineering Q2 profit jumps over  4-fold to Rs 94 cr, revenue rises to Rs 2,069 cr

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd has reported a more than fourfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.65 crore in the quarter ended September on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 21.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 2,069.49 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,927.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's net profit grew to Rs 97.30 crore from Rs 23.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4030.07 crore during the April-September period of FY27 from Rs 3,854.40 crore in the same period of the preceding year.

Triveni Engineering & Industries operates in the sugar, alcohol and water management businesses. Dhruv M Sawhney, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, said: "Higher sugar realisations, a favourable product mix in the alcohol business, stronger by-product (DDGS) income and continued cost discipline helped us deliver a sharp turnaround in profitability."

The performance is also reflected in the strengthening of the balance sheet, with a substantial reduction in net debt and working capital deployment, he added.

"The sugar business benefited from a tight domestic balance and firm prices, even as the market witnessed significant volatility and policy intervention during the September quarter," Sawhney noted.

The company's objective remains to increase cane crush, which declined in the last 3-4 years due to a variety of uncontrollable reasons, he said.

Sawhney noted that the national production outlook for sugar remains exposed to weather-related risks in bigger sugar producing states, Maharashtra and Karnataka. "The alcohol business delivered stronger earnings through higher grain-based ethanol dispatches, improved DDGS realisations and operational efficiencies," he said.

The latest tender by oil marketing companies for Ethanol Supply Year 2026-27, however, excludes ethanol from sugarcane juice/ syrup and B-Heavy molasses and reduces price of ethanol produced from maize, Sawhney pointed out.

"As a result of reduction of sugarcane related ethanol and fixed quantity of ethanol produced from FCI-rice having been prescribed, ethanol from maize and rice will form a significant proportion of supply towards the tender.

"The firmer maize procurement prices... and reduction in ethanol prices, creates a more challenging near-term operating environment. We will continue our thrust on key operating levers such as feedstock economics, product mix, allocation optimisation, by-product value maximisation and cost efficiencies," he said.

In Water, Sawhney said the near-term revenue was affected by the pace of execution on select EPC projects. The business nevertheless retains a healthy order book, he added.

The company currently has eight sugar mills in operation in Uttar Pradesh.

The company currently operates 6 co-generation power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid connected co-generation capacity.

Triveni's distilleries in Uttar Pradesh produce ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS) and Denatured Spirit (SDS). It also manufactures Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). (PTI)