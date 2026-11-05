Triumph Over Poverty

When a country of 1.4 billion people reduces extreme poverty from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent in twelve years, the achievement deserves to be recorded plainly and without qualification. That is what the World Bank's India Poverty and Equity Brief of October 2026 has done. It describes one of the fastest poverty declines anywhere in the world. The scale makes this achievement so remarkable. Many nations have cut poverty, but few have done so with a population larger than Africa as a whole. In 2011, more than one in four Indians lived on less than USD 3 a day, measured at 2021 purchasing power parity. By 2023, the figure was roughly one in 38. Over the same period, the share living below the USD 4.20 line fell from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent, lifting an estimated 496 million people above it. That is more than the combined population of the European Union's twenty-seven member states, and it was neither a joke nor a fluke.

It also came through a pandemic. Covid-19 shattered livelihoods, shuttered factories and sent migrant workers trudging home across the country. Many economies saw their poverty gains reversed. India's progress survived the shock, which suggests that the foundations laid in the preceding years were sturdy. The World Bank attributes the decline to strong consumption growth, rising employment, particularly among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies. Supporters of the Government argue, with some justification, that these drivers were the product of deliberate policy rather than a happy accident.

Consider the financial architecture. The drive to open bank accounts for households that had never had one brought millions into the formal economy. Combined with Aadhaar and mobile connectivity, it allowed direct benefit transfers to reach beneficiaries without a long chain of intermediaries. Subsidies and pensions arrive in a person's own account. Farmers receive income support directly. Women have benefited from access to credit, self-help group financing and schemes such as subsidised cooking gas connections, which spare them hours of drudgery and the smoke of solid fuels.

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Social protection has been broad. Free food grains for over 800 million people cushioned households against inflation. Housing support addressed asset poverty. Health cover for secondary and tertiary care has shielded families from the medical bills that have historically pushed them into debt. Tap water and sanitation programmes have reduced illness and improved dignity. Rural employment guarantees have offered an income floor in lean seasons, and loans for small entrepreneurs have encouraged self-employment. The Government has reached almost all sections of society, including backward classes, labourers, farmers, girls, and women. The employment story is encouraging too. The bank notes substantial job creation, much of it driven by women entering the workforce. Households with more than one earner are more resilient, and a woman's wage often decides whether a family spends on schooling and nutrition. The gap between rural and urban India has also narrowed, with rural households gaining faster.

Credit is due, and the Government has claimed it, but the work is unfinished. The Bank itself cautions that poverty is now concentrated among households with lower education, fewer assets and less stable work, and that about 57 per cent of the remaining poor live in a belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal. Wage disparities remain stark: the top tenth of earners make roughly thirteen times what the bottom tenth do. Projections suggest the USD 4.20 poverty rate may fall from 14.2 per cent in 2026 to 12.1 per cent by 2028, a slower pace that reflects how much harder the last miles are.

The task ahead is therefore to lift a still-vast number of citizens above the poverty line and to make that rise durable. That demands better schools and skills, productive jobs rather than mere subsistence work, and sustained attention to the laggard regions. The same discipline of clear targets, digital delivery and steady implementation that produced the recent gains can be applied here. With consistent, focused effort, there is every reason to believe the goal can be reached well before the Viksit Bharat milestone of 2047. For now, India may take justified pride in a transformation that few countries have matched.