Tripura govt aims to increase area under pineapple by 25pc in 3 yrs to boost output: State agri min

NEW DELHI, Jun 26: The Tripura government plans to increase the area under pineapple by 3,000 hectares over the next three years to boost production, state agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

In an interview with PTI, Nath said pineapple production in Tripura is currently 1.78 lakh tonnes, with 12,000 hectares under cultivation.

The minister said the state has a surplus of 23,000 tonnes of pineapple after meeting the local demand and the same is being marketed in other parts of the country as well as overseas.

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To promote this fruit, Nath said the state government is hosting 'Tripura Global Pineapple Festival 2026' in the national capital during June 27-29.

"We are targeting to increase the area under pineapple by 3,000 hectares in the next three years," he said.

The minister said the aim is to enhance farmers' income by selling this fruit and pineapple-based value-added products, including jam and juice.

Fibre extracted from pineapple leaves has found demand in luxury fashion, home decor, and sustainable packaging, he added.

The three-day international exhibition, being held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, coincides with International Pineapple Day on 27 June.

Nath said the festival brings together farmers, policymakers, buyers, and delegates from India and abroad to spotlight Tripura's world-renowned 'Queen Pineapple' and the state's broader agricultural and cultural identity.

Five pineapple farmers from Tripura will be felicitated during the festival, and 25 stalls from across the state will participate.

"Tripura's Queen Pineapple has always been special and our farmers have known this for generations. What we are doing now is simply making sure the rest of the world knows it too. This festival is our way of building real, lasting connections between our farmers and the global market," the minister said.

Tripura cultivates two primary varieties of pineapple Queen and Kew.

In 2014, the Queen Pineapple received the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag, recognising its distinct origin and superior quality.

In May 2026, the state government launched Mission Queen Pineapple, a Rs 236 crore project aimed at expanding cultivation from 12,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares over three years.

The mission proposes the development of 10 Pack Houses, Ripening Chambers, 20 Refrigerated Transport Vehicles, GI Labelling Machines, and FSSAI-compliant food safety infrastructure to create a robust farm-to-market supply chain. (PTI)