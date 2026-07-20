Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Dies By Suicide In Office

AGARTALA, Jul 20: Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar died by suicide at his office in the police headquarters here on Monday, an official said.

The 1994-batch IPS officer was rushed to the G B Pant Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha and top government officials, including Chief Secretary J K Sinha, went to the hospital, he added. (Agencies)