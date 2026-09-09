Tripathi, Divyenndu push for Kashmir-centric cinema

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 8: Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu today said Kashmir has the potential to develop a stronger regional film industry by moving beyond its traditional role as a location for songs and film shoots and telling stories rooted in its people, culture and everyday life.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the second day of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the actors said Kashmir had "beautiful, rooted stories" and that "there is a lot of future ahead", with theatres, OTT platforms and other opportunities offering "tremendous scope" for cinema in the region.

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"Kashmir has had a connection with cinema for a long time. People used to come here for songs and shoots. But there are so many other things-the people, food and culture. Why not talk about them?" they said.

The actors said Kashmir's potential extended beyond its scenic beauty and that better infrastructure could encourage filmmakers to develop and shoot more stories based in the region.

"If infrastructure is further developed, it would be wonderful to come here and tell stories about Kashmir," they said.

They also highlighted the opportunities for young talent, saying film festivals and masterclasses could provide aspiring filmmakers with valuable exposure to the craft. They said that in a four-day festival, masterclasses would give youngsters "a lot to listen to and learn" from experienced professionals.

Asked about their experience in Kashmir, Tripathi and Divyenndu said they had enjoyed the region's food and their interactions with local people, describing the experience as one that gave them "a sense of belonging". They added, "We would like more of our films to come here."

Asked specifically about making a film in Kashmir, they pointed to Dal Lake and the region's local narratives, saying, "Kashmir has beautiful, rooted stories."

The actors, known for their roles as Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi in the popular web series Mirzapur, are attending the ongoing IFFJK, which has brought together filmmakers, actors, technicians, students and cinema enthusiasts from across the country and beyond.