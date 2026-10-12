Trikuta Nagar residents mark one year of community security initiative

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Residents of Lane 2, Sector 7, Trikuta Nagar, marked the first anniversary of their community security initiative today with a police-public interaction programme, highlighting the importance of neighbourhood cooperation and collective responsibility.

The programme was attended by SP Vaibhav Meena, SDPO East Sachit Sharma and SHO Trikuta Nagar Jaipal, under the guidance of DIG Jammu Shridhar Patil.

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Among those present were Rahul Sahai, Chairman, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Jammu; National Conference Provincial President, Rattan Lal Gupta; Krishan Lal Gupta and Dr Rakesh Kakkar. RK Kakroo convened the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Vaibhav Meena appreciated the residents for their unity and collective efforts to strengthen neighbourhood security.

He explained the beat officer system introduced by J&K Police to improve coordination between police and residents and urged other localities to adopt similar initiatives.

Rahul Sahai said the initiative reflected brotherhood and shared responsibility, adding that citizens should not leave every responsibility to the police and administration.

He stressed the need for public cooperation in tackling drug abuse, theft and other unlawful activities through vigilance and timely reporting.

He said 30 households had been contributing monthly towards round-the-clock security arrangements, including a guard booth equipped with necessary facilities and a WhatsApp group for coordination. The residents also maintained regular contact with Trikuta Nagar Police Station.

Sachit Sharma stressed the importance of regular police-public interaction, neighbourhood vigilance and timely sharing of information.

Rattan Lal Gupta congratulated the residents and urged other neighbourhoods to follow their example.

R K Kakroo highlighted the role of sustained public participation in strengthening security and community bonds.

The residents also felicitated Vaibhav Meena on his new posting as SSP Poonch and presented him with a token of appreciation.