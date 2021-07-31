Trikuta CA scripts win over Stephen CA

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Trikuta Cricket Academy (Trikuta CA) trounced Stephen Cricket Academy (Stephen CA) by 14 runs in the final match of the ongoing 30 overs three match series and lifted the series by 2-1, being played at Railway Cricket Ground, here today.

In today’s match, Trikuta CA won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Trikuta CA scored 210 runs for the loss of nine wickets in stipulated 30 overs wherein Pranav scored 27 runs, Uttkarsh Gupta made 25 runs, whereas Vasu Lamba and Adhijay Mehta contributed 21 & 20 runs respectively. For Stephens CA, Abhishek, Vasu Choudhary and Shavac Makin took two wickets each.

In reply, Stephens CA were all out for 196 runs in 29.5 overs in which Paras scored 30 runs, Aditya Negi made 27 runs, while Shavac, Harhdeep and Vasu Choudhary contributed 20, 21 and 29 runs to the total respectively. For Trikuta CA, Aineesh Gupta, Aditya Sharma and Mubassir bagged two wickets each, whereas Sanam, Siddharth, Manitvya and Vasu Lamba clinched one wicket each.

Aditya Sharma was declared as man of the match and also awarded with best bowler and man of the series awards for his outstanding performance during the series, whereas best batsman award went to Shavac Makin of Stephens CA and Adhijay Mehta of Trikuta CA bagged best fielder award.

The match was officiated by Balbir Singh and S Singh, whereas the series was conducted under the overall supervision of Sukomal Ganguly, Head coach of both the Academies.