C P Gupta

chanderprakashbn@gmail.com

The cruel day of "25th November", wearing the mask of the devil, is once again at our doorstep to sprinkle salt on the ever-bleeding wounds of Mirpuris. But we do not budge even an inch in our resolve to pay a rich tribute to the martyrs of Mirpur on Wednesday, the 25th November, 2026.

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A ceremonial salute of honor is due to the more than 18,000 brave-hearted Mirpuris who laid down their lives for the sake of the motherland while fighting against the Pakistani raiders on 25th, 26th and 27th November, 1947. To pay a glowing tribute to the said unforgotten and immortal sons and daughters of the soil, C.P. Gupta, aged 94 years, recollects the terrible eye witnessed events when the marauders had unleashed their savagery to witness and enjoy the unprecedented naked dance of Death at Mirpur in the most inhuman and bloody manner, amidst the heart-rending scenes of thousands of seriously wounded and half-dead people who were crying and battling for life in the whirlpools of their own blood at various places outside the city of Mirpur.

After the partition of the Indian subcontinent, when Pakistan emerged as a separate independent Dominion on 15th August, 1947, Mirpur city stood on the borderline between the two countries-India and Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan made a plan to grab the State of Jammu and Kashmir (now Union Territory) by force. Under the said nefarious design, the Government of Pakistan, in the second week of October, 1947, managed to send a bag of pamphlets written in Urdu to the city of Mirpur, in which it was written that Mirpur District had a cherished history of Hindu-Muslim unity. The Pakistan Government would give special status to Mirpur District if the citizens of Mirpur city allowed Pakistan to establish its army pickets in the city of Mirpur amicably. They desired that the citizens of Mirpur city should display green flags as a mark of their acceptance of the proposal. In the evening of the same day, the elderly and elite persons of the city called a meeting and out rightly rejected the proposal of Pakistan and vowed not to allow the Pakistan Army to enter the city of Mirpur until they had the last bullet to fight with. Accordingly, the next evening, instead of green flags, the citizens of Mirpur displayed red flags to convey their resolve that they would not allow the Pakistan Army to enter Mirpur city and would fight vigorously to protect their motherland (Mirpur city) and make it an integral part of India.

The Accession of the Jammu and Kashmir State to India, declared by Maharaja Hari Singh on 26th October, 1947, could not be digested by Pakistan, as a result of which Pakistan made a secret agreement with Pathan mercenaries, known as the "Zen and Zar Agreement", according to which, if Mirpur city was captured, the captured women would be taken by the Pathans and the immovable property, land, etc., would be the share of the Pakistan Government. Immediately thereafter, Pakistan pushed its army and laid siege to the city of Mirpur and choked it by denying access to all essential commodities. The incessant firing and heavy gun operations by the Pakistan Army forced the small and ill-equipped State Police to confine itself to the pickets within the city of Mirpur. The insufficient police force was assisted by the young men of Mirpur city. They jointly stood like a rock and, with whatever meagre stock of ammunition they had, repulsed the enemy attacks with heavy losses to them on 6th, 10th and 21st November, 1947. They had determined not to submit themselves before the enemy, but alas! The continued large-scale onslaught by the well-equipped Pakistan Army, and also due to some technical defect that occurred in the old wireless set installed at that time in the police camp at Mirpur, which led to the disruption of the radio link with the State Police Headquarters at Jammu and the Government of India, strangled the city of Mirpur. Despite the war-like situation created by Pakistan and even the signing of the Agreement of Accession of the Jammu and Kashmir State with India, the Central Government, due to some political differences between the then Central and J&K State Governments, did not send the Army to save Mirpur, though at that time the Indian Army was stationed at Jhanger, which was at a distance of even less than 20 miles from Mirpur.

On November 24, under the thick cover of artillery shelling and the bursting of heavy grenades, which are normally used during a declared war, Pakistan launched a major attack on the eastern side of the city. This was the heaviest attack witnessed so far. The Garrison put up the most spirited resistance, but the enemy used its full force to break the defence line of the city. In that attempt, seven Pathans made their way into the city at midnight. Alarmed by the worst critical situation at that time, the internal flying Death Squads of Mirpur city engaged themselves madly in hand-to-hand fighting with the infiltrators and killed all the seven Pathans at the cost of the lives of many young men of the Mirpur community. This operation brought down the city's stock of ammunition to zero level. In that critical situation, the State Administration, headed by the Wazir Wazarat, decided clandestinely to retreat to Jammu, leaving behind the hapless city population to face the wrath of the marauders. In fact, at that time, it was the moral duty of the State Administration to ask the citizens to vacate the city and march towards Jammu under their protection. But, contrary to it, the Wazir Wazarat, along with his police officers, galloped away on their horses and left the city in the wee hours on November 25, 1947, even leaving behind their own wounded soldiers who were crying in pain from their wounds and lying on beds in the police line hospital.

The cowardly departure of the State Administration from Mirpur city gave a jubilant signal to the enemy. At about 8:30 AM, the fully armed raiders entered the city in wave after wave and pushed the city population into one corner of the city. The terrified men, women and children, in utter confusion amidst heavy firing from all sides and in the choking atmosphere due to smoke coming out of the burning houses of the city, scattered in different groups and marched in caravans in different directions without knowing where they were going. They were intercepted by the enemy, who, like hungry wolves, unleashed terror and brutal savagery, which made the whole area an open stage for the naked dance of Death. The heavy firing on the moving caravans from all sides, from morning to evening, laid down the dead bodies of more than 12,000 persons on the earth at various places, where, except for the sky, there was none to shed tears over the bulk of departed pious souls. Even the Sun, being ashamed of the grave violation of human rights, had hidden his face behind the clouds well before the time of its setting in the west.

This was not the end of the annihilation of misery. At night of the same day, an ill-fated group of about 2,000 persons was captured at a place known as "Kas Gumma". The enemy gathered around the captives like hungry wolves and asked them to surrender all the cash and jewellery which they had with them. Thereafter, the male persons were asked to remove their clothes and lie down in a row. They were tortured and killed in batches during the whole night. The women and girls were taken to unknown places by the Pathans, as per their standing agreement of "Zen and Zar" with the Pakistan Government. The next day, the enemy drove another group of about 2,000 persons and brought them to a village known as "Thathal". They also met the same cruel treatment as at "Kas Gumma". Finally, there was a massacre at Alibeg, where there were about 5,000 captives. In the beginning, 50 to 100 young men were daily taken on a pick-and-choose basis and killed in the open fields. Besides, on an average basis, 15 to 20 captives died every day due to severe cold weather conditions, starvation, illness and mental distress. On December 1, 1947, a young Muslim attorney named Mohammad Ibrahim, being very soft-spoken and well known to many Hindu officers of Mirpur, visited the prison and showed his lip sympathy to the intelligentsia who were brought there as captives and also shed his crocodile tears over their pitiable condition. He assured them that he would do his best to talk with the concerned authorities of the Government of Pakistan to get them employed in the factories on a daily-wage basis till they were at Alibeg as captives. He also distributed Muslim caps and mufflers to some as a token of friendship, but those gestures were, in fact, subtle signals to the Pakistani soldiers to kill those persons first. The next morning, the enemy soldiers gathered a group of educated men on the pretext that they would be taken back in the evening with earnings after utilization of their services in the factories during the day. Those wearing caps and mufflers proudly occupied the front line to get priority in getting jobs in the factories. They never came back, as they were all slaughtered on the side of the Jehlum Canal.

The curtain of the naked dance of Death dropped in the middle of January, 1948, when a team of the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) arrived there and took charge of the Alibeg camp and supplied the much-needed food and medicines to the captives. On March 18, 1948, they managed to get the captives liberated in exchange for the same number of Muslims who were in India and willing to go to Pakistan. At that time, the captives of Mirpur in Alibeg camp were not more than 1,600, as the rest were either killed, died or kidnapped. The liberated persons were mostly aged and even unable to walk. They reached Amritsar (in India), where they were given a tearful and touching reception by their relatives and the general public.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in memory of those martyrs of Mirpur, constructed a memorial titled 'Mirpur Shaheedi Smarak' at a conspicuous place in front of the main entry gate of the Government Medical College at Maheshpura Chowk, Bakshinagar, Jammu, through the Jammu Development Authority and dedicated the said Smarak to the Mirpur community, which was unveiled by Miss Sushma Choudhary, I.A.S., the then Financial Commissioner, on 25th November, 1998. The said Smarak is also the starting point of 'Mirpur Road', which was named so on the same day, viz., 25th November, 1998, to pay tributes to the martyrs of Mirpur under the patronage of late S. Harsajan Singh, who at that time was the Chairman of the Legislative Council of the Jammu and Kashmir State. Mirpur Road ends at Gurha Morh, Bakshinagar, Jammu.

(The author is a retired Deputy Secretary from the J&K Government.)