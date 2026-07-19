Tribute paid to SI Vijay on Martyrdom Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Glowing tribute were paid today to martyr Sub Inspector Vijay Singh Narania on his 34th Martyrdom Day at a solemn function organized at Ban village of tehsil Nagrota.

A Havan, Pooja, Shradhanjali and Prasad distribution were organized in his sacred memory. The Havan was performed by Vikramaditya Singh under the patronage of his parents, Mamta Singh, younger sister of the martyr, and former deputy chief minister Dr Nirmal Singh. Floral Tribute were offered to the martyr and prayers were held for the eternal peace of his soul.

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Paying homage to the martyr, the speakers recalled the supreme sacrifice of SI Vijay Singh, who attained martyrdom on July 18, 1992 while leading a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Doda.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Kuldeep Singh Sumbria (Retd Sessions Judge), Purshottam Singh Pathania (president, Dharmarth Trust), Rajeshwar Singh Jasrotia (Retd Chief Conservator of Forests) and Yoginder Singh (Retd Deputy SP JKP).