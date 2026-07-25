Tribute paid to martyrs of Amarnath land agitation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Shree Sanatan Dharma Sabha Jammu & Kashmir today paid floral tribute to the martyrs of the "Bam Bam Bhole" Amarnath land agitation at a programme held at Geeta Bhawan, Parade.

The programme was presided over by Sabha president Parshotam Dadhichi, who said the agitation remains an important chapter in Jammu's history and the sacrifices of the martyrs for faith, rights and dignity can never be forgotten.

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He also assured continued support to the families of those who lost their lives during the agitation.

Dr Gautam Mengi, Prant Sanghchalak, RSS, said the martyrs' dedication to society and the nation would continue to inspire future generations and urged people to remain united for national interest and the protection of Sanatan values.

Arun Gupta, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu, described the agitation as a symbol of the unity, courage and determination of the people of Jammu and said the martyrs' sacrifices would always be remembered with honour.

Col Sukhvir Singh Mankotia said the courage and sacrifice of the martyrs would inspire generations and called for strengthening unity, brotherhood and Sanatan values.

Shilpi Verma, wife of martyr Kuldeep Verma, emotionally said her husband's sacrifice and that of all the martyrs would always remain a source of inspiration for society.

Former J&K Bank chairman RK Chibber said the martyrs had left an indelible mark on the history of Jammu and Kashmir and called upon people to follow their ideals.

Thakur Narayan Singh, president of Amar Kshtriya Rajput Sabha, said the martyrs belonged to the entire society and should be remembered throughout the year, not only on their death anniversary.

Among those present were Sudarshan Khajuria, general secretary, Shri Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas; Sardar Baldev Singh, vice president, Bar Association; Satpal Sharma, secretary, Old Age Home; Rajinder Singh Pathania of Gayatri Parivar; RK Chibber, Pooran, Nagarmal Gupta, Dalip Gupta, Atma Ram Sagar, Kuldeep Kotwal, Principal SD Tara Puri, Neeru Puri and staff, OP Kesar, Kadeep Sharma, Kulbhushan Sharma, Dr Swati Sharma, Anita Sharma, Ashwani Sharma and several other prominent citizens.

The proceedings were conducted by Anil Kumar Magotra.