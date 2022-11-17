Tribute paid to Ex DyCM Pt. Mangat Ram Sharma

Commanded respect among all regions: Rasool

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Rich tribute was paid to the former Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) and veteran Congress leader Pt Mangat Ram Sharma on his 90th birth anniversary in a function organised by Pt Mangat Ram Sharma Fans Club, at Jagat Resorts, Shakti Nagar, Jammu today.

Senior politicians from different parties, retired officers, prominent members of civil society and prominent citizens besides his followers and family members attended the function and paid floral tribute to the great Dogra leader.

JKPCC chief, Vikar Rasool Wani, former PCC president GA Mir, working president JKPCC Raman Bhalla, Ex-MP Ch Lal Singh, Mula Ram, former advisor to Governor Khursheed Ganai, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Hari Singh Chib, Manmohan Singh, Shabir Khan Ex -Minister, Ved Mahajan, Gurbachan Rana, Zahida Khan retired Director School, Kanta Bhan, Rajnish Sharma, Mukherjeet Sharma, Pranab Shagotra, Zorawar Singh, Pankaj Dogra, Brij Mohan Sharma, Shashi Manhas, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Sanjeev Panda, Gurdarshan Singh, JL Koul, Shakeel Shah, Manjit Jatt, Rajesh Sharma (Convenor)Vijay Manhas, Ch Dwarka, Sonika Sharma, Kapil Singh, Sahil Sharma, Santosh Majotra, Rajni Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Thomas Khokhar, and others.

Pt Mangat Ram who was in public life for over sixty years, held several assignments in the party and Government but was always in public service.

JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani while paying tribute to Pt Mangat Ram Sharma, recalled his association with him and described `Pandit Ji’ as the leader of masses. Wani said his doors were always opened for every one right from grass root level worker to the top functionary of the party. He was infact, a strong secular voice in the Jammu and Kashmir who commanded respect among all sections, faiths and regions.

Former JKPCC chief GA Mir recalled the contributions of Pt Mangat Ram Sharma and his mature qualities of leadership. He was leader of masses and always humble to the people of all walks. He tried to help to all those who came to him.

Raman Bhalla paid floral tribute to Pt Mangat Ram and recalled his great services to the people of entire state in different capacities. He was leader of masses who was always available to the people irrespective of caste, creed, colour, region and Ch Lal Singh, former minister and Ex- MP praised the qualities of leadership of Pandit Mangat Ram Sharma who always stood strong for the cause of Jammu region and for poor and down trodden. He played a major role in the politics of the state and in the interests of the nation.

Former minister Mula Ram and former bureaucrat Khursheed Ganai also spoke on the occasion.