Tribute paid to Brigadier Rajinder Singh on Accession Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Rich tribute were paid to late Brigadier Rajinder Singh on the occasion of Accession Day at a function held at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Chowk behind the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, here today.

The function was organized jointly by the J&K Ex-Servicemen League and the Indian Army in association with the civil administration, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, who is remembered as the Saviour of Kashmir.

Advertisement

Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma was chief guest on the occasion and he along with others paid rich tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Brigadier Rajinder Singh made the supreme sacrifice in defeating Pakistan’s aggression which resulted in J&K’s integration with India. He said that the nation will always remain indebted to the bravery and sacrifice of Brigadier Rajinder Singh who laid down his life while defending the motherland during the 1947 war.

Other speakers also highlighted the role of Brigadier Rajinder Singh and said that due to the valour of the martyr, Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of India and the day is celebrated as Accession Day across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Brigadier Rajinder Singh sacrificed his life, fighting a strong force of over 5000 Pakistani invaders, with an odd 100 soldiers, checking the advance of enemy for over four days, till the instrument of Accession of J&K was signed by Maharaja Hari Singh, on this day in 1947 and the landing of Indian forces in Kashmir on the morning of 27th Oct,” they recalled.

A number of dignitaries and prominent citizens paid tribute to the brave heart on the occasion and recalled his contribution. Cultural items and patriotic songs were also presented on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also paid rich tribute to Brig Rajinder Singh, the savior of Kashmir. In a statement JKPCC remembered the supreme sacrifice of Brig Rajinder Singh, who bravely fought to defend his territory, till his last breath and set an exemplary record of bravery and martyrdom in the history.