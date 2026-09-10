ITANAGAR, Sep 9: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said tribal communities are not merely custodians of India's past but important partners in shaping the country's future, stressing that development must go hand in hand with preservation of indigenous culture and traditions.

Radhakrishnan made the remarks while addressing a community gathering during his visit to Nyedar Namlo, a sacred place of worship and community hub associated with the indigenous Donyi-Polo faith of the Nyishi community and other indigenous groups in Itanagar.

The Vice-President offered prayers at the Nyedar Namlo prayer hall and was briefed on the

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Nyishi indigenous faith, its beliefs and prayer systems, the Yerko indigenous Gurukul system, preservation of traditional knowledge and medicinal practices, and initiatives to promote the mother tongue.

Radhakrishnan said he felt blessed to visit Nyedar Namlo and described it as a place "where traditions become modern thinking, and modern thinking is not destroying traditions."

He described Arunachal Pradesh as a proud embodiment of India's unity in diversity, where ancient traditions and modern aspirations coexist.

He also praised the people of the State for standing as sentinels of the country's territorial integrity.

Highlighting the values embedded in the Donyi-Polo tradition, the Vice-President said its emphasis on nature, truth, harmony and community remains highly relevant in the modern world.

"Preservation of indigenous culture is not about resisting change. It is about ensuring that change does not come at the cost of identity," he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the Nyishi Nyidung Mung-jwng Rallung, he said its work in documentation, research, traditional festivals, cultural activities and preservation of customary laws and social values was making an important contribution to safeguarding the community's cultural heritage.

He also highlighted the Yerko Gurukul system, describing it as an important model for integrating contemporary education with indigenous knowledge.

Such an approach, he said, could enable children to embrace modern opportunities while remaining firmly connected to their roots.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi", Radhakrishnan said tribal communities have an important role in building a developed India.

He noted that the recognition of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas had brought renewed national attention to the invaluable contributions of tribal communities.

He also linked the preservation of indigenous traditions with the spirit of Vocal for Local and Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and called upon the youth to embrace modern science, technology and global skills while remaining connected to their mother tongue, culture and traditions.

"India must be modern in its aspirations but deeply rooted in its civilisational and cultural values," he said.

The Vice-President expressed hope that Nyedar Namlo would continue to inspire peace, harmony, respect for nature, social unity and a strong sense of community. Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MP Tai Tagak, Home and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta were among those present on the occasion.

(UNI)