Trials for J&K Jr Men Hockey team on July 6

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Hockey J&K will conduct selection trials for the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026, scheduled to be held at the Coimbatore Corporation Hockey Ground, Tamil Nadu, from July 28 to August 8, 2026.

The selection trials will be held on July 6, at the KK Hakku Hockey Stadium, Jammu, with reporting time at 10 am. The training camp for selected players will commence from July 7 to July 24, 2026, at the same venue.

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As per handout issued, the eligible players have been asked to report with proper documentation, as physical fitness and skill tests will be conducted during the trials. Players must be registered on the Hockey India MU portal and should be born on or after January 1, 2007 to qualify.

Participants are required to carry their Hockey India registration card, domicile certificate, Aadhaar card, bank account details and date of birth certificate. It has also been clarified that a player can represent only one team in national competitions and must participate in only one category-Senior, Junior or Sub Junior.