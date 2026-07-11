Trial court not mouthpiece of prosecution while framing charge: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the discharge of a Revenue Department orderly in a Rs 35,000 bribery case, observing that a trial court cannot act as a mouthpiece of the prosecution while deciding whether charges should be framed against an accused.

The High Court held that although a detailed appreciation of evidence is not required at the stage of framing of charges, the trial court must independently assess whether the material on record raises sufficient grounds to presume the commission of an offence.

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Justice Sanjay Dhar dismissed a criminal revision petition filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir challenging the December 14, 2019 order of the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, by which accused Manzoor Ahmad Dar had been discharged in a case arising out of FIR No. 24 of 2012 registered with Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir.

The case pertained to allegations of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification by Nazir Ahmad Wani, then Office Qanungo, and Syed Shabir Ahmad Andrabi, then Tehsildar, Sumbal Sonawari.

According to the prosecution, complainant Haji Abdul Aziz Dar had approached the Revenue Department for implementation of an order passed by the Joint Financial Commissioner regarding mutation entries relating to 23.4 kanals of land at Sarie Dangerpora in Tehsil Sonawari. It was alleged that Nazir Ahmad Wani demanded Rs 40,000 from the complainant, claiming that the amount was meant for the Tehsildar. The complainant allegedly paid Rs 35,000 through a bearer cheque, which was later encashed by Manzoor Ahmad Dar, an orderly in the Tehsil office.

Following investigation, the Vigilance Organisation filed a chargesheet alleging offences under the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 201, 109 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code. While charges were framed against Wani and Andrabi, the Special Judge discharged Dar, prompting the UT to challenge the order before the High Court.

Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadiri, assisted by Haaris Khan, argued that sufficient material existed to connect Dar with the alleged offence. The prosecution contended that Dar had received the bearer cheque, signed its reverse side and encashed it at J&K Bank, Sumbal. It also relied upon a forensic opinion confirming that the signatures on the cheque belonged to him. Advocate Saniya Qadir represented the respondent.

Justice Dhar observed that at the stage of charge or discharge, the court is not expected to determine whether the evidence will ultimately result in conviction. While even grave suspicion may justify framing of a charge, the court must independently apply its mind to the material on record. "The Court cannot act as a mouthpiece of the prosecution," the Judge observed.

Examining the investigation record, the High Court found that the complainant had handed over the bearer cheque to a photostat shopkeeper, Muhammad Sultan, on the instructions of Nazir Ahmad Wani. The cheque was later delivered to Wani, who allegedly directed Dar to encash it.

The Court noted that Dar handed over the entire amount to Wani and did not retain any part of the money. The Court further observed that the complainant had no direct interaction with Dar and had never alleged his involvement in either the demand or acceptance of the alleged bribe. There was also no material to suggest that Dar knew the cheque represented illegal gratification or that he had participated in any criminal conspiracy.

Holding that merely encashing a cheque on the instructions of a superior officer did not establish even a prima facie case of conspiracy or corruption, the High Court concluded that the Special Judge had correctly appreciated the material on record and exercised jurisdiction in accordance with law. Accordingly, the revision petition filed by the Union Territory was dismissed.