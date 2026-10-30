Trent shares jump nearly 7 pc; market valuation  surges by Rs 9,089 cr post earnings announcement

NEW DELHI, Oct 30: Shares of Trent Ltd, the Tata Group's retail arm, on Friday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the firm reported a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock climbed 6.73 per cent to Rs 3,059 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it surged 6.92 per cent to Rs 3,060.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 9,088.92 crore to Rs 1,61,769.32 crore during early trade.

Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 468 crore for the September quarter, as revenue growth and operating leverage supported earnings amid an inflationary environment.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to Rs 5,873 crore in the quarter ended September 30, while operating Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased 37 per cent to Rs 785 crore, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue grew 20 per cent to Rs 11,628 crore and net profit rose 24 per cent to Rs 986 crore. Operating EBITDA increased 35 per cent to Rs 1,633 crore.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations climbed 23 per cent to Rs 5,788 crore in the September quarter, while operating EBITDA rose 37 per cent to Rs 791 crore. Net profit increased 9 per cent to Rs 490 crore. (PTI)