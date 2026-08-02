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Home / National / Tremors felt in parts of Mandi as mild quake hits Himachal district

Tremors felt in parts of Mandi as mild quake hits Himachal district

SHIMLA, Aug 2: Tremors were felt in parts of Mandi as an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit the Himachal Pradesh district at 9:13 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 8 km, at a latitude of 31.445 degrees...

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Daily Excelsior
11:36 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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SHIMLA, Aug 2: Tremors were felt in parts of Mandi as an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit the Himachal Pradesh district at 9:13 am on Sunday.

The depth of the earthquake was 8 km, at a latitude of 31.445 degrees and longitude of 76.993 degrees in the Mandi region, the weather office in Shimla said.

No damage to property has been reported so far, officials said. (PTI)

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