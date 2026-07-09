Trekking, camping restricted in Bhaderwah

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 8: Citing security concerns and potential risk from difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions, landslides, flash floods and other unforeseen natural hazards, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bhaderwah, Sunil Kumar Bhutyal has ordered restrictions on trekking, hiking, camping and other adventure activities across Bhaderwah Sub-Division.

According to the order, no person, group, trekking agency, tour operator, guide, institution or organization shall undertake, organize or facilitate any trekking, hiking, camping or any other adventure activity within the territorial jurisdiction of Sub-Division Bhaderwah without obtaining prior written permission from the ADC.

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The ADC issued this order under Section 163 of BNSS on July 3 and it came into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

The order also stated that the move is an immediate preventive measure necessary to safeguard human life, maintain public order and ensure public safety.

However the order shall not be applicable to nomadic communities such as Gujjar-Bakarwals, Gaddies etc and their movement shall be permissible only after obtaining the permission from the competent authorities, the order further stated.

Police, Army, Bhaderwah Development Authority, Forest Department and Executive Magistrates have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order and any violation in this regard will invite action under the relevant provisions of BNSS, BNS and other applicable laws.