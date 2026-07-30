Trehan IRIS to invest Rs 1,300 cr to  develop luxury housing project in Gurugram

NEW DELHI, July 30: Realty firm Trehan IRIS will invest around Rs 1,300 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan.

The company acquired a 5.08-acre land in Sector 80, Gurugram for nearly Rs 200 crore through a government auction.

"We have launched this project named 'Omara' comprising 300 luxury apartments. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 1,300 crore," the company's Executive Director, Aman Trehan told reporters.

The apartment price ranges from Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 9 crore.

Aman said the demand continues to be steady for luxury homes in Gurugram, despite sharp increase in the prices post-COVID pandemic.

He said the company would start construction works next month and the project would be delivered in 4-5 years.

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director of Trehan IRIS, said: "Luxury housing is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Buyers are no longer paying only for what a home contains; they are paying for what it does for them, and that is measurable in energy, time and health."

Gurugram-based Trehan IRIS has developed many residential, commercial and mixed-use projects across Delhi-NCR. (PTI)