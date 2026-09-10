Treasury clerk nabbed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 9: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today trapped and arrested a clerk, posted in the Treasury Office, Kalakote in district Rajouri, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person.

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Official sources said that ACB received a written complaint from a retired fourth-class employee of the Health Department, who alleged that he had to withdraw his gratuity amount of Rs 5,00,000 from the Treasury Office, Kalakote. According to the complaint, the complainant visited the Treasury Office, Kalakote, in connection with the withdrawal of his gratuity and met Khadam Hussain, a clerk, posted in the said office. During the interaction, the accused official allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 as illegal gratification for processing the complainant's case for withdrawal of the gratuity amount.

The complainant reportedly requested the accused official to consider his financial condition, stating that he was a poor person. However, the accused allegedly persisted with the demand for a bribe of Rs 25,000. Subsequently, the bribe amount was negotiated and settled at Rs 20,000. As the complainant was unwilling to pay any bribe and did not want to succumb to the alleged demand, he approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau and lodged a written complaint, requesting legal action against the accused official.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the allegations were verified and, after registration of the case, a team of officers and officials of ACB Police Station Rajouri was constituted to lay a trap. During the trap operation, the ACB team caught Khadam Hussain red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant.

The accused official was arrested on the spot. Subsequently, searches were also conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Rajouri in connection with the case. Further investigation in the matter is underway.