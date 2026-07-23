Travel hacks to get the best seats and deals

New Delhi [India] : Getting a good seat and a fair fare can make your trip feel smoother before you even reach the airport. But with changing prices, limited seat options, and different booking rules, planning air travel can sometimes feel confusing.

The right approach can help you book better flight tickets, choose seats that match your comfort, and avoid paying extra where you do not need to. From timing your booking well to carefully checking seat maps, small travel hacks can help you save money and enjoy a more relaxed flying experience.

Top 8 hacks to get the best flight deals for your next trip

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Flight prices do not stay the same for long. They change by route, date, demand, season, and even booking time.

So, getting a good fare is not about luck. But you do not need complicated tricks to save money. It is about knowing when to search, what to compare, and where extra costs may hide.

Here are eight simple hacks to help you book smarter.

Hack 1: Start looking early

Start checking fares at least three to six weeks before a domestic trip. For international travel, start planning a few months in advance. This gives you enough time to understand the normal price range.

Do not book the first fare you see unless it is clearly low. Track the route for a few days. If the fare drops and the timing suits your plan, book it before prices rise again.

Hack 2: Compare more than one platform

Do not rely on a single booking site. Check airline websites, travel portals, and fare comparison platforms before booking your flight tickets.

Also, compare the final payable amount. Some platforms show a low base fare but add convenience fees, seat charges, or other costs at checkout. The lowest visible fare is not always the cheapest deal.

Hack 3: Stay flexible with dates

A one-day change can reduce your fare. Flights on Friday evenings, Sunday nights, Monday mornings, and public holidays are often costlier because demand is high.

Use the monthly fare view on travel platforms to find cheaper dates. Mid-week flights are often more affordable. Flying on a Tuesday or Wednesday can sometimes help you save without changing your trip too much.

Hack 4: Check nearby airports

If fares to your main destination look high, check nearby airports. This works well when the destination city has other nearby airports or is close to another major travel hub.

But compare the total cost. Add cab, bus, train, or hotel expenses before deciding. A cheaper flight is useful only if the overall journey still costs less and is not too tiring.

Hack 5: Set fare alerts

Fare alerts save time and help you avoid daily price checks. Once you set an alert, you'll receive updates when fares rise or fall on your selected route.

This is useful for popular routes where prices change quickly. For example, if you are tracking a Varanasi to Bengaluru flight, alerts can help you catch a price drop before cheaper seats sell out.

Hack 6: Avoid peak flight hours

Prime-hour flights usually cost more. Morning business flights, evening departures, and Sunday return flights are often in high demand.

Consider early-morning, afternoon, or late-night flights if your schedule allows. These timings may be less convenient, but they can be cheaper. Just make sure transport is available at your departure and arrival times.

Hack 7: Watch out for add-on costs

A cheap fare can become expensive once add-ons are included. Seat selection, extra baggage, meals, insurance, and change fees can increase the final cost.

Before paying, check what your fare includes. If you are taking a short trip, travel light. Avoid paid seats unless you truly need one. Small add-ons can quietly reduce your savings.

Hack 8: Use offers wisely

Bank cards, UPI apps, wallets, and travel websites often offer discounts. These can help, but only when the final price is lower.

Read the terms of the offer before using a coupon. Check the minimum booking value, discount limit, payment method, and travel dates. Do not pick a higher fare just to use an offer.

Conclusion

A good trip often starts with small choices made before the journey begins. The seat you pick can decide how comfortable you feel, while the fare you choose can leave more room in your travel budget.

So, do not treat booking as a last-minute task. Give yourself time, check your options, and choose what fits your comfort, timing, and budget. Even a short route like a Varanasi to Bengaluru flight can feel better when planned well.

Smart travel is not about spending less at every step. It is about getting more value from every journey you take.